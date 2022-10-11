Malala Yousufzai arrives in Pakistan to visit flood hit areas

Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai arrived Tuesday in Pakistan. This is her second visit since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls’ education.

She arrived at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi accompanied by her parents early in the morning.

Malala to visit the flood-hit areas to raise awareness about the devastation caused by climate change in the South Asian nation.

Earlier, In the first week of September, the Malala Fund issued an emergency relief grant to the International Rescue Committee (IRC). The IRC will use the funds to provide psychosocial support to girls and women in flood-hit Sindh and Balochistan.

The funding will also be used to deliver emergency education services to ensure girls continue their education. The assistance from the Malala Fund will help repair and rehabilitate ten damaged government schools for girls.

In 2018, she visited first time in Pakistan on four days visit.