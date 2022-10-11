New Zealand humiliate Pakistan as middle-order woes continue

New Zealand openers were relentless as the Blackcaps humiliated Pakistan in the fourth match of the ongoing tri-series in Christchurch.

Chasing a low 131-run target, Finn Allen and Devon Conway flawless cricket at the Hagley Oval on Tuesday, as they registered an epic nine-wicket win.

The pair of Allen and Conway provided a 117-run opening stand in 13.2 overs, contributing 62 and 44 respectively. Alan smashed six maximums and a boundary in his 42-ball innings.

Meanwhile, the left-hander continued his dominance against the Pakistan bowling attack, as he went on to score 42-ball 49. He stuck five boundaries in the innings as New Zealand completed the target in 16.1 overs.

Shadab Khan took the only wicket for Pakistan in the game.

Earlier, middle-order woes continued to haunt Pakistan, as they posted a below-par total on the board in their allotted 20 overs.

They went off to a slow start after a rare back-to-back failure from Mohammad Rizwan (16). Skipper Babar Azam, who looked promising against New Zealand earlier in the series, struggled with the bat after inviting the hosts to bowl.

The Men in Green were reduced to 54-2 in 7.5 overs after Shan Masood (14) was sent packing. Shadab’s promotion up in the order didn’t work for Pakistan this time as he was removed Mitchell Santner when Pakistan reached 62.

Babar scored 21 off 23 balls, as he was sent back to hut by Michael Bracewell, who ended up with the figures of two for 16 from his four-over spell.

Iftikhar Ahmed scored run a ball 27, while Asif Ali contributed with 25 off 20 deliveries.

This was the first time in eight years Pakistan failed to hit a maximums in a completed T20I innings. Last time it was against Australia in Dubai in 2014.

Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell claimed two wicket each for the home side.