President Alvi disapproves cypher was a ‘conspiracy’

President Arif Alvi on Monday disapproved that cypher was a ‘conspiracy’ (a staple of ex-PM Imran Khan’s narrative) however emphasized that a probe must be launched into it to establish whether what Imran Khan said is true or not.

In an exclusive interview for AAJ TV, the president said the cypher must be investigated as he has doubts too, adding that he sent it to the chief justice of Pakistan due to the same reason.

He said that he doesn’t acknowledge that the PTI government was ousted through a US-backed conspiracy but the cypher must be probed as per the demand of the ex-PM.

Seeks ‘extensive’ consultation

To a question, Alvi said that the army should stay neutral.

On the matter of the appointment of the new chief, he said, “I think there should be extensive consultation on the name of the [new] army chief. It would be better if the summary for the appointment reaches me after consultation.”

The president said that he has heard reports that consultation on the new name is underway in London. Such reports have not been denied yet, he noted.

To a question whether Imran Khan should be included in the consultation process, Dr Alvi replied that he wants extensive consultation on the matter for establishing consensus.

On a question regarding PTI’s en masse resignations from the National Assembly (NA), the president said he would have given different advice if he was consulted.