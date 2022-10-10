Aviation Minister rules out PIA privatization, selling Roosevelt Hotel

Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday ruled out the privatization of Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

Addressing in a press conference in Lahore, he said that without political interventions, PIA can be productive and stand on its feet within four years.

He said that the government has no any plan to sell out the iconic Roosevelt Hotel.

He added that foolish statements by then aviation minister left a bad impact on the national flag carrier’s reputation and its operation was banned across Europe, resulting in severe financial loss.

“He only needs an election where he is declared the winner,” the minister said while talking about Imran Khan.

Earlier, the minister presided over a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation at Parliament House.

The agenda of the meeting included appointment and emoluments of DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), negligence of PIA staff at Dubai Airport, PIA letting out seven slots at Heathrow Airport to other international airlines, PIA hiked fares on the China route and development of general aviation space at Jinnah International and Islamabad International airports.

Deliberating over PIA letting out seven slots at Heathrow Airport to international airlines, the committee inquired about the profit margin that the PIA would attain through this.

It was informed that all modalities will be worked out correspondingly.

Currently, on the UK and Europe routes, PIA would get 3/4th share in profit.

Discussing exorbitant PIA fares on the China route, the panel was informed that the main reason for this was negligible passenger demand.

Capacity restriction has also been imposed on Pakistan by the Chinese Government, according to which PIA cannot operate with more than 75 percent of the total aircraft capacity, the committee was told.

Increased fuel prices and currency depreciation are other factors that have contributed to this state of affairs.