Son of peace committee member shot dead in Swat

The son of the local peace committee member was shot dead while a child was injured in Mingora, Swat as an unidentified suspect opened fire on a school van on Monday morning.

In a separate incident in Lower Dir, three school going children sustained bullet injuries due to an alleged armed clash.

According to Swat Police, the incident of killing of peace committee member’s son took place in Waliabad area.

An unidentified suspect ambushed and opened fire on a school van owing to which driver Hussain Ahmed died while a student sharing front seat with him got injured.

The injured child was rushed to the hospital where his condition was reported stable.

The preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the victim ran a van service for school children.

At the time when he was shot dead, there were 10-11 students in the vehicle but the suspect did not target them.

Only one of the students sharing the front seat with the driver got injured.

Private school management association accompanied by parents and locals also staged a protest against the firing incident at Nishat Chowk.

The association’s president Sawab Khan announced keeping schools closed on Tuesday as a protest against the killing of the van driver.

Charbagh Police Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Bacha told SAMAA DIGITAL that they are probing into the incident and collecting CCTV footage along with recording statements of witnesses.

He said that apparently, the suspect’s target was van driver Hussain Ahmed whose father is part of the local peace committee.

‘No personal enmity’

The victim’s brother told the police that they had no personal enmity with anyone.

He demanded the law enforcement agencies to immediately trace and arrest the suspect(s) who killed his brother.

Four students injured in alleged armed clash

In another incident in Lower Dir’s Taimargirah, four children going to school sustained bullet injuries as a result of an alleged armed clash between two parties.

The rescue teams reached the site and transported the victims to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital. Their conditions are out of danger.

The police said that the children were injured in an armed clash between two parties but did not share further details about the parties involved.