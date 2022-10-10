Better late than never: Study suggests avoiding these habits can prevent diabetes

Lack of physical activities, tobacco consumption, overeating of desi ghee, meat, and sweets are major factors resulting in increased risk of becoming diabetic.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel, on Monday informed the Senate that as per data acquired from Global Burden of Disease (GBD) along with national and sub-national surveys, number of diabetic patients in Pakistan in 2010 was 5,986,219 which increased to 7,482,723 in 2015.

GBD and surveys showed this figure to be 8,516,572 in 2018 and 8,908,110 in 2019.

The data further showed that during last 10 years from 2010 to 2019, more than 2.9 million people in the country turned diabetic, an uptick of 32.8%.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was most-affected where National Diabetes Survey (2016-2017) revealed prevalence of 13.2% diabetic patients aged above 20 years.

While Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2014 declared increased tobacco use one of biggest reason of prevalence in number of diabetic patients in Pakistan.

STEPS Survey 2014 termed insufficient physical activity, use of unhealthy diet (increase in consumption of “desi ghee”, meat and sweets along with overeating) as major causes of increase in diabetes.

The government of Pakistan, to control spread of chronic disease, developed a national plan in alliance with Global NCD Action Plan 2013-2030.

The health ministry is engaged in education and awareness campaigns for metabolic control and prevention of complications associated with diabetes and its therapy.