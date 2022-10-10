Has Bollywood shut its doors on Fawad Khan? Actor discloses controversy

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has said that he is not sure whether anyone in Bollywood would ever want to work with him again.

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat (2014) opposite Sonam Kapoor.

In an interview with Variety, the Pakistani actor said, “The collaboration with the people that I got to know and the kind of people I was exposed to there was a great experience and I really enjoyed it.”

“The political fallout [between India and Pakistan] has not influenced our relationships, but it’s definitely made us very wary of answering such a question… It’s a good question but I can’t give a definitive answer until things stabilize and there are a lot of issues that need to be answered.”

He went on to say that he hates confrontation and likes to avoid controversy.

Fawad Khan said that he was not sure if a Bollywood actor would like to work with him because he would be targeted under current political circumstances between neighboring countries.

The last appearance of heartthrob in a Bollywood movie was in 2016 in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil alongside Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.

Fawad was recently seen in the web series Ms Marvel on Disney+ Hotstar.

He will be soon seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt co-starring Mahira Khan. It will be released on October 13.