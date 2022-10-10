New Zealand captain Kane Williamson looking forward to Pakistan tour

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is looking forward to the upcoming tours of Pakistan.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced schedule of New Zealand men’s cricket team’s dual tours of Pakistan. The Kiwis will play two Tests as part of their ICC World Test Championship title defence and three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures from 27 December to 15 January, before returning for five T20Is and five ODIs from 13 April to 7 May.

“It’s really exciting to be playing cricket back in Pakistan, which has a rich cricketing history,” said Williamson while speaking in a video released by the PCB.

The star New Zealand batter also believes that Pakistan are a formidable side in all formats of the game.

“Pakistan as a team are formidable in all formats and have been for a long time, so we always know that it’s a tough task but it is a challenge we look forward to,” he added.

Schedule of New Zealand tour of Pakistan

27-31 Dec – 1st Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship)

4-8 Jan – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship)

11 Jan – 1st ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

13 Jan – 2nd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

15 Jan – 3rd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

13 Apr - 1st T20I, Karachi

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Apr – 3rd T20I, Karachi

19 Apr – 4th T20I, Karachi

23 Apr – 5th T20I, Lahore

26 Apr – 1st ODI, Lahore

28 Apr – 2nd ODI, Lahore

1 May – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

4 May – 4th ODI, Rawalpindi

7 May – 5th ODI, Rawalpindi