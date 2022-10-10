PTI to approach court to expose intelligence agency behind audio leaks

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan on Monday said that his party intends to approach judiciary against the audio leaks and its investigation by a joint investigation team (JIT) to find out which intelligence agency is behind it.

The audio leaks involving Imran Khan and other PTI leaders – who were part of the government - from the Prime Minister House and Office have gone viral recently.

The former premier has announced resorting to a legal path against the leaks following claims by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that no agency was involved in it, and they were rather released by anonymous hackers.

Imran also termed his audio leaks as doctored whilst considering them a serious breach of national security.

Taking to his Twitter account, Imran Khan wrote, “The AudioLeaks are a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the PMO, PMH. As PM my secure line at my residence was also bugged.”

He continued, “We intend to go to Court to estab authenticity of Leaks & then form JIT to investigate which Intel agency is responsible for the bugging & who is leaking out the audios many of which are edited/doctored.”

Ex-PM said that it was a critical issue as the country’s national security had been exposed globally.

“This is critical bec sensitive security issues are & have been illegally recorded & subsequently hacked, implying confidentiality of Pak’s national security has been exposed globally.”