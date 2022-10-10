Prohibited funding case: Court sends Hamid Zaman on judicial remand

A local court in Lahore on Monday approved the judicial remand for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding member Hamid Zaman in the prohibited funding case.

On Monday, the the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced the PTI founding member before the Lahore district court.

Zaman had been arrested by the federal agency from his office on Waris Road in Lahore on Friday for his alleged involvement in the PTI prohibited funding case.

During his hearing on Monday, Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk was told by FIA that they were investigating Zaman for his alleged involvement in the foreign case.

The PTI allegedly received funds from foreign sources in its bank accounts which it had failed to fully disclose to the election authorities, including from some questionable sources which the government believes put it at odds with constitutional restrictions.