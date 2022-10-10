TikTok star Hareem Shah seeks security from SHC following death threats

TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah on Monday approached Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking security after receiving death threats.

Fizza Hussain, commonly known as Hareem Shah, alongside her husband Bilal Shah approached SHC and filed a plea for the provision of security as she claims that she has been receiving death threats on her social media.

She has made Sindh inspector general (IG) and Sindh home ministry respondents in her petition.

Her counsel pleaded with the court for immediate hearing of plea citing the gravity of the issue which the court approved.

Hence, a single member bench of Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar will hear the case.

She also talked to SAMAA TV on the matter outside the high court.

Hareem Shah, came under the radar of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier this year as a result of a viral video in which she is seen sitting in front of stacks of foreign currency.

In the video, she claimed that she brought currency from Pakistan without getting noticed by airport authorities.

However, TikToker claims that she made the video just for fun and completely disregarded the accusation made against her.

Also read: How a prank landed this Pakistani TikTok star in legal trouble