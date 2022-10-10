Facebook issues warning for iOS, Android users regarding malicious apps
Meta warns Facebook users that dozens of “malicious mobile applications” have infected their smartphones through the App Store.
Security researchers discovered hundreds of apps intended to capture Facebook login information and hack people’s accounts, potentially compromising over a million logins.
While the social media giant has discovered over 400 applications in total, roughly just 50 of them are from the iOS App Store. They have all been withdrawn from the store.
According to Meta, applications represented as legitimate apps on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store were “disguised as picture editors, games, VPN services, business tools, and other utilities to deceive customers into installing them.”
When the applications are installed on an iPhone, they prompt users to log in with Facebook before they may use them. When they do, hidden spyware will collect their login and password and use it to obtain complete access to their account.
How to avoid it?
Meta says that users who have downloaded the applications should uninstall them from their phones and update their Facebook login. The California-based company also suggests setting two-factor authentication and enabling login alerts if someone attempts to access your account.
According to Meta, the bogus applications may have fooled over a million customers.
App Name
FB Advertising Optimization
Business ADS Manager
Ads Analytics
FB Adverts Optimization
FB Analytic
FB Adverts Community
Adverts Ai Optimize
Very Business Manager
FB Business Support
Fb Ads
Meta Optimizer
Business Manager Pages
Adverts Manager
Meta Adverts Manager
Ad Optimization Meta
FB Pages Manager
Business Ads
Meta Business
Business Suite Manager
FB Ads Cost
Adverts Bussiness Suite
Business Ads Clock
Ads & Pages
Business Suite
Business & Ads
Business Manager Overview
Business Suite Ads
Page Suite Manager
Business Meta Support
Pages Manager Suite
Business Meta Pages
Business Suite Ads
Ads Business Knowledge
Page Suite Managers
Pages Managers Suite
Ads Business Advance
Pages Manager Suite
Business Suite Optimize
Business Manager Suite
Business Suite Managers
Ads Business Manager
Ads Business Suite
Business Manager Pages
Business Adverts Manager
Ads Manager Suite
Business Manager Pages
Ads & Business Suite