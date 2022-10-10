Rizwan bags ICC Player of the Month award

Pakistan’s star cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has won the ICC Player of the Month award for September 2022.

This was Rizwan’s first-ever Player of the Month award after a remarkable spell of scoring throughout September.

“I would like to thank Almighty Allah and express my heartfelt delight to all that enabled me to achieve this award,” Rizwan was quoted as saying in a press release by the ICC.

“I want to give my high appreciation to all my teammates as they made things easy for me. These achievements boost your confidence. I am happy with my performance and I would like to take this momentum forward in Australia.

“I would like to dedicate this award to the people in Pakistan who are affected by the floods and climate change. Hopefully this will bring smiles on their faces.”

The Pakistan star scored 553 runs from ten T20Is, covering performances in the Men’s Asia Cup and the subsequent home T20I series against a touring England side. He had a batting average of 69.12 during the month, which includes seven half-centuries.

The right-hander also sits atop the ICC Men’s T20I batter rankings.