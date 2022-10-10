Is Pervaiz Elahi in London to meet opponents?

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is looking to launch another offensive on the federal government as former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan has asked his supporters to be ready for “Haqeeqi Azadi March.” On the other hand, the government is all set to fortify the federal capital by placing containers to stop PTI marchers from entering Islamabad.

At such a crucial time, PTI’s biggest ally and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi is in London. Although there’s no official word on why he has gone to London, some claim that he has gone to the UK for medical treatment.

Now, reports have emerged that he is meeting with political parties and exploring new options.

According to the sources, the Punjab CM is not in favor of a long march and is in contact with the ruling coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement to complete the tenure of the assemblies with ease.

The bureaucracy, on the other hand, has expressed reservation that the absence of Punjab’s chief executive is hinting at a brewing crisis in the province.