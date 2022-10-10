‘Most talented actor’: Dharmendra wishes Big B for his upcoming movie

The veteran actor Dharmendra wished Amitabh Bachchan for bagging another movie with Bollywood’s leading production house. The megastar is all set for his upcoming movie Uunchai.

Dharmendra, earlier today, took to his Twitter handle to congratulate his Sholay co-actor for landing a role in yet another film of Rajshri Productions and calls him the most talented actor.

In his post, he shared a throwback picture of him with Big B and wrote, “Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best.”

Bachchan, recently shared his upcoming movie, Uunchai poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, “This one from @rajshrifilms is special. Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22. This film by #SoorajBarjatya celebrates life and friendship. Save the date for @uunchaithemovie”

To mark Bachchan’s 80th birthday, Festival Heritage Foundation has organized a film festival titled, Bachchan Back To The Beginning.

The four-day event will screen Big B’s 11 blockbuster movies in 17 cities of India. The event started on October 8 and will end on October 11, on his birthday.

Legendary actor, Shabana Azmi, who attended one of the screenings, shared a glimpse from the theater revealing how fans turned it into a concert.

In an Instagram post, she shared a video and captioned it, “Unbelievable audience to DON at PVR Juhu yesterday. People mouthing dialogues, singing, and dancing like at a rock concert. #Salim Javed #Amitabh Bachchan rule. What a treat. Thank you #Film Heritage Foundation and #PVR cinemas.”

Bachchan was last seen on the big screen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and Goodbye. The actor will next be feature in upcoming films including Uunchai, Project K, and in the remake of Anne Hathway and Robert Di Nero starer movie The Intern.