King Charles III ‘alleged’ son speaks up about bond with Prince Harry

The alleged love child of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles, Simon Charles Dorante-Day, hopes to meet Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex in secret. He believes that both of them share a bond and claims that they are the “black sheep” of the family.

The British-born Australian, Dante-Day made headlines across the globe when he claimed that he is an illegitimate child of King Charles III and Camila Parker Bowles.

In his recent interview with 7 NEWS, he expressed his desire to build a relationship with the youngest son of King Charles III, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

In the interview, he said, “I think Harry and I have a lot in common and the opportunity to speak face to face would be very enlightening. We are both the black sheep of the family, and his father screwed him up just like me.”

Further, the self-proclaimed Prince Simon also questioned the mistreatment of the Royal Family towards Harry and Meghan.

He said, “Charles’ treatment is disgusting. William and Kate can’t do anything wrong, but Harry and Meghan apparently do everything wrong. The first thing I would do if I met them is giving them a big hug, I think they really need it.”

Dante-Day concluded by saying, “Harry has a black wife and so do I. They say there is not a racial problem, but there is. People are very ignorant.”

Photo: File

Who is Simon Charles Dante-Day?

Donate-Day was born on April 5, 1996, in Gasport, Portsmouth, in the United Kingdom. He calims that he is the ‘love child’ of King Charles II and Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Photo: File

According to him, at the age of eight months, he was adopted by a couple, Karen and David Day.

His adoptive grandparents had both worked for the Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

He claims that his grandmother told him many times that he was Charles and Camilla’s child.

Dorante-Day says, Charles and Camilla first became close in 1965. He claims thta months later, in the lead-up to when he was born, Camilla disappeared from Britain’s social scene for at least nine months, while Charles was sent to Australia.

A historian has claimed the hospital where Dorante-Day was born – as listed on his birth certificate – didn’t deliver a single baby during the decade he was born. It’s further believed that the names of the parents listed on his birth certificate were “fictitious”.

Dorante-Day claims Camilla kept him until he was eight months old, using the royals and protection officers to help conceal him. He goes on to allege that when he was getting too old, it was arranged that one of the Queen’s former house staff - Dorante-Day’s adoptive grandmother – would have her daughter adopt him.

He says, “I will never give up my fight for answers to prove, once and for all he is of Royal blood.”