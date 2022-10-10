PTA warns of Indian hackers targeting Pakistani missions abroad

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued a warning that Indian hackers are trying to steal data from Pakistani missions abroad.

Pakistani missions in Brunei, Nepal, Argentina, and Azerbaijan have received virus-infected emails.

According to the PTA, the purpose of the attack is to steal the data of the consulates and espionage.

The authority has directed to train the diplomatic staff about handling suspicious emails and social engineering.

The PTA said that the hacker group sends malicious links and viruses through emails. They send links to websites that look similar to official government websites and lure the victims to click it, the authority claimed.

The authority has asked the institutions to report the email addresses involved in malicious activities and identify fake and suspicious websites.