PM Shehbaz honored with vice-presidency of UN COP-27 conference

The United Nations Climate Change Conference – COP27 has announced to confer the vice-presidency of the conference to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Among the 195 countries of the United Nations, Pakistan has received the honor as a result of the effective voice raised by PM Shehbaz Sharif at global and regional forums, regarding the need for the urgent climate action plan.

The presidency of the conference is with Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi. He has invited PM Shehbaz to co-chair the COP-27 roundtable meeting along with the prime minister of Norway.

The conference will be held in Egypt’s Sharm-el-Sheikh from November 6-8.

It will be attended by world leaders, think tanks and the heads of governments and international financial institutions.

This will be the 27th meeting organized by the United Nations regarding the problems of climate change and the need for sustainable solutions.

Following the recent floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif effectively voiced for immediate action on climate change, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State and Government, Samarkand and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York.

The prime minister’s proposal for global cooperation on addressing the challenge of climate change had received endorsement by several countries.