Rawalpindi court refuses to declare Rana Sanaullah proclaimed offender

A Rawalpindi court rejected the petition requesting the court to declare Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah as a proclaimed offender

On Monday, Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar heard the petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab.

The judge ordered the authorities to arrest Sanaullah and bring him before the court.

The ACE official told the court if the Islamabad Police provide support, their team will go to the interior ministry to arrest Sanaullah.

The court, however, rejected the Punjab ACE petition to declare the interior minister a proclaimed offender.

The judge remarked, “Rana Sanaullah can not be declared proclaimed offender right now.”

Two days ago, the court of special magistrate Rawalpindi issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The warrants against Sanaullah have been issued as he failed to appear in the anti-corruption inquiry despite being summoned several times.

The minister has been accused of purchasing two farmhouses at the Bismillah Housing Scheme in Kallar Kahar at a price lower than the scheduled rate.

“Both the plots were given to Sanaullah’s wife as a bribe,” the Punjab ACE spokesperson had claimed.