WhatsApp group chats to accommodate up to 1,024 participants

WhatsApp groups continue to grow in size. This week, the instant messaging app released a beta for Android and iOS to deliver a key feature: the option to add up to 1024 users to groups, which is currently accessible to specific beta testers.

For a long time, WhatsApp’s group cap was 256 people, which was acceptable for groups of friends. Still, it limits users when people want to create group chats for even larger groups of people.

According to WABetaInfo, that limit was recently raised to 512 people. However, WhatsApp is about to double it once more, allowing you to create group chats with over a thousand members.

Photo: WABetaInfo

Adding over a thousand individuals to a group conversation may appear absurd, significantly since WhatsApp only recently upped the number from 256 to 512 people.

However, Telegram enables up to 200,000 users to join the group chat. Having so many participants in a group chat is more beneficial for enterprise or broadcast reasons when you want to deliver information to a large number of people without expecting them to respond.