Rupee gains Rs1.95 against US dollar as it marches towards ‘true value’

Mounting debt repayment liabilities, dwindling foreign currency reserves and downgraded rating by credit ratings agency Moody’s have failed to dent the Pakistani Rupee’s charge against the US Dollar, as it gained another Rs1.95 on Monday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday, the rupee appreciated by 0.89% in the interbank market on Monday.

It gained Rs1.95 as it improved from Friday’s closing value of Rs219.92 to Rs217.97 at the close on Monday.

Earlier during intraday trading on Monday, the cost of a US dollar fell from Rs219.92 to Rs219.

The value of the US dollar started losing pace against the rupee since September 23, 2022, after having reached a high of Rs239.74.

Since Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s return, the rupee has gained around Rs21.76 against the greenback.

Open market

In the open market on Monday, the rupee rose in value to Rs218.50.

Earlier in the day, the rupee had fallen to Rs219 in the open market.

The rupee has closed the gap with the dollar in the open market versus in the interbank market where in August, the difference was as much as Rs10.

Last week, Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stated that per his calculations, the real value of a US dollar should be less than Rs200.

He said this while speaking on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live.

Dar explained that the main reason why the rupee had sunk to its lowest ever value was due to political instability fomented in the country. At its lowest towards the end of July, the rupee had fallen to an all-time low of Rs239.94.