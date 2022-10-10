Rupee gains 92 paisas against US dollar as it heads for ‘true value’

Even the downgraded rating by credit ratings agency Moody’s couldn’t stop the Pakistani Rupee from standing firm against the US dollar for eleventh consecutive day on Monday as it trades below Rs219 in the interbank market.

This means that the cost of a US dollar fell from Rs219.92 at the close on Friday to Rs219 on Monday.

The value of the US dollar started losing pace against the rupee since September 23, 2022, after having reached a high of Rs239.71.

Since Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s return, the rupee has gained around Rs20.57 against the greenback.

Last week, Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stated per his calculations, the real value of a US dollar should be less than Rs200.

He said this while speaking on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live.

Dar explained that the main reason why the rupee had sunk to its lowest ever value was due to political instability fomented in the country. At its lowest towards the end of July, the rupee had fallen to an all-time low of Rs239.94.