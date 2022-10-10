Prohibited funding case: IHC issues FIA notice on PTI’s application alleging harassment

The Islamabad High Court merged on Monday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) application against the alleged harassment of the PTI leaders by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into the prohibited funding case.

The court also issued a notice to the FIA.

PTI leader Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee had filed a filed a petition in the IHC and pleaded the court to prevent interior ministry secretary, FIA director general and prosecution to conduct raids to arrest PTI leaders in connection with the foreign funding case.

The petition noted that FIA conducted a raid on Saifullah Sarwar Nayazee’s house and harassed him.

During the proceeding on Monday, Justice Amir Farooq heard the PTI petition. He asked if the case is similar to the one that is scheduled for hearing on October 19. “Yes, these are the same cases, first banking circle, now cybercrime is conducting the inquiry,” Barrister Gohar, who is representing the PTI, replied.

He added that cybercrime started a fresh inquiry against the funding.

Afterward, the court ordered officials to merge the PTI petition in the case hearing and issued notice against the FIA inquiry.

The case was adjourned till October 19.

Prohibited funding case

In August, a three-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared that the PTI received funding from prohibited sources including foreign nationals and companies in sheer violation of the Constitution and laws. The electoral body named at least 35 non-Pakistani nationals — many with Indian origin names — and over 350 companies that provided funds to the PTI by 2014.

Following the verdict by the ECP, the FIA launched a probe into the prohibited funding case and formed five inquiry teams.

The teams will carry out investigations in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Quetta, SAMAA TV’s Zahid Gishkori reported.

FIA officials say the investigators will seek records from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and other financial institutions.

The five teams will be supervised by a main team at the FIA headquarters.