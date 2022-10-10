State Bank of Pakistan to announce monetary policy today

The State of Pakistan (SBP) is scheduled to announce the monetary policy rate on Monday.

A meeting of SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be held to discuss the policy rate for the next seven weeks.

As per the analysts’ predictions, the central bank is likely to keep the interest rate unchanged at 15% for the next seven weeks amid the inflation and widespread flood devastation.

Pakistan has seen the cumulative increase of 775 basis points over the course of eleven months from 7.25% in September 20, 2021 to record high of 15% in July 2022.

During its previous meeting in August, the MPC decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 15%.

Pakistan’s economy has significantly weakened over the course of time due to floods and current account deficits. The inflation rate has gone down a bit in September but still on the higher side.

This will be first time, the SBP will be announcing monetary policy since the return of Senator Ishaq Dar. He has replaced Miftah Ismail as federal finance minister.