How much will Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro cost in Pakistan?

Google’s latest smartphone lineup, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro have taken the smartphone market by storm and if you are willing to buy them in Pakistan here is what it would cost you.

Keeping the tradition alive, the search engine giant has released two new Pixel models with minor specifications and display size differences.

The company apparently intends to serve most consumers with a variety of options in a cheaper package with the Pixel 7. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7 Pro equipped an eye-catching appearance and premium build quality.

While many phones that seem nice on the exterior are a letdown on the inside, Google never fails to outperform its competition with its great internals. It is preparing to reclaim the worldwide smartphone industry with an incredible camera setup and a superior operating system.

Unfortunately, Pakistan is one of the nations where official Google storefronts do not exist. This creates a rift between Pixel smartphones and local customers.

Nonetheless, it is widely accessible in local markets. You should, however, check the PTA tax status before purchasing it.

Below is a Google Pixel 7 Pro PTA tax chart to assist you.

What is Sales Tax Ad Valorem?

Ad Valorem Sales Tax is applied to the monetary worth of the taxable item, which means that when paying the PTA Tax for approval of their smartphone, customers will be charged a base tax plus a 17% sales tax based on the precise value of the smartphone.