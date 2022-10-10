PCB unveils New Zealand tour of Pakistan, England Tests schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced match schedule of New Zealand tours of Pakistan and schedule for Test series against England.

The BLACKCAPS will play two Tests as part of their ICC World Test Championship title defence and three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures from 27 December to 15 January, before returning for five T20Is and five ODIs from 13 April to 7 May.

First Test between the two sides will be played in Karachi (27-31 December) and Multan Cricket Stadium will host the Black Caps from January 04.

They will return to Karachi for the three ICC Super League matches on 11, 13 and 15 January.

The Karachi Test will be New Zealand’s first in the metropolitan city since October 1990 and first in Pakistan since the May 2002 Test in Lahore.

Moreover, Multan will also host West Indies for three ODIs in May, they will stage the second Test between Pakistan and England (9-13 December), before holding the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Multan has also been announced as one of the four venues of the HBL Pakistan Super League, which will be held from 9 February to 19 March.

New Zealand will begin the second leg of the Pakistan tour in Karachi with four T20Is (13, 15, 16 and 19 April), followed by the fifth T20I and two ODIs in Lahore (23, 26 and 28 April) and last three ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi (1, 4 and 7 May).

The first leg of the tour for two Tests and three ODIs is part of the Future Tours Programme, while the 10 white-ball matches in April/May are to make-up for the abandoned September 2021 tour.

Pakistan v New Zealand:

27-31 Dec – 1st Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship) 4-8 Jan – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship) 11 Jan – 1st ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League) 13 Jan – 2nd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League) 15 Jan – 3rd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League) 13 Apr - 1st T20I, Karachi 15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Karachi 16 Apr – 3rd T20I, Karachi 19 Apr – 4th T20I, Karachi 23 Apr – 5th T20I, Lahore 26 Apr – 1st ODI, Lahore 28 Apr – 2nd ODI, Lahore 1 May – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi 4 May – 4th ODI, Rawalpindi 7 May – 5th ODI, Rawalpindi

Pakistan v England

1-5 Dec – 1st Test, Rawalpindi (ICC World Test Championship) 9-13 Dec – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship) 17-21 Dec – 3rd Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship)