PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

He will be given detailed briefing on the Thar coal project
Web desk Oct 10, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Thar on Monday on a one-day visit.

He will be given a detailed briefing on the Thar coal project.

The prime minister will meet the women dumper drivers working in the Thar coal project.

Apart from this, he will also visit the control room of Thar Energy Limited, attend the inauguration ceremony of Phase-II of Thar Coal Mines as a special guest and also address the ceremony.

