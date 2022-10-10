330MW Thar power plant to produce electricity at R3.5/unit: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated on Monday the 330 MW power plant under CPEC Block II in Tharparkar.

The plant is completed by Hubco.

The prime minister said that the production cost of the electricity will be around Rs3.5 per unit and it will be sold for Rs10.

He claimed that there is enough coal in Thar to produce electricity for 300 years. Pakistan has around 175 billion tons of coal reserves, he said.

He lamented that despite efforts, we have not been able to extract gas from the project.

PM Shehbaz claimed that these plants won’t contribute to pollutions.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing about the CPEC projects.

Shah claimed that generating electricity from Thar Coal required an extensive road network, bridges and an airport.

The chief minister said that the Sindh government spent $750 million to build the infrastructure.