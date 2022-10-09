Inquiry report reveals police negligence in Sheikhupura killings

The inquiry report into Sheikhupura incident resulting in killing of eight people reveals negligence of police which did not immediately resort to action despite complaints.

On the orders of Punjab Inspector General (IG) Faisal Shahkar, a case has been registered against the station house officer (SHO) and other policemen of Narang police station.

The inquiry revealed that the locals informed the police about the suspect who had stabbed the victims to death.

But, the staff of the Narang police station ignored the complaints.

IG says that he has ordered legal action against the suspended police officials, adding those responsible for criminal negligence did not deserve any leniency.

Shahkar said he is monitoring the case himself.

The case

On October 8, the police found eight bodies from different locations of Sheikhupura. All of them were killed using a sharp tool.

The police later arrested the suspect and recovered the tool.

However, the suspect appeared to be mentally unfit.