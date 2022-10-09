Asif Ali Zardari discharged from hospital as he recovers

The personal doctor of ex-president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday evening confirmed his discharge from the hospital after a week.

Dr Asim said the former president has been shifted to his home in Karachi after improvement in his health.

Earlier, fake news had circulated on social media platforms regarding Zardari’s terminal illness that were denied by the family sources.

The ex-president was brought to the hospital for treatment of a chest infection and a team of senior pulmonologists and other physicians were attending him.

The team of doctors that arrived from Dubai to examine Zardari had returned sharing that he did not need immediate treatment abroad.