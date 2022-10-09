Watch Live
Pakistan » Balochistan

Body recovered from Balochistan dormant coal mine

Corpse was found nearly at depth of around 900 feet
Muhammad Atif Ali Oct 09, 2022
An unidentified body was recovered from a coal mine in Duki district of Balochistan closed over a decade ago.

According to the police, the coal mine was shut down some 11 years ago. However, it was opened for reactivation of mining.

But, during the restoration work, a body was spotted in the coal mine at depth of around 900 feet.

It was moved to the hospital by the rescue team.

The doctors said the body is very old, and it was unidentifiable due to distorted face.

The authorities have collected samples of the dead body for DNA which has been sent to the laboratory.

