Security forces gun down two terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the military’s media wing - on Sunday said that two terrorists were gunned down during an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

During the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists, resulting in two terrorists being shot down.

ISPR said the security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the slain terrorists that were likely to be used in future terrorist activities.

The terrorists were also reported to be involved in the killing of innocent civilians.

In August, a terrorist commander along with his accomplice was killed in an intense fire exchange during an IBO in the same area.

The slain terrorist commander was identified as Khabaib Alias Bilal of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.

The forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, preparation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and killing of innocent citizens.

Terrorist Commander Khabaib was also involved in a suicide attack on security forces’ convoy in Mir Ali in August 2022.