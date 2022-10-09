Did Naseem Shah convince Urvashi Rautela to come to Australia?

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has recently landed in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup saying that she just followed her heart.

However, Twitterati are confused about whom the trip is for. Her ‘former’ alleged boyfriend Indian cricketer Rishab Pant or her alleged new crush Pakistani pace sensation Naseem Shah?

The high-voltage contest between India and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi shared a post in which she posed inside a private jet. The actor wore a black and golden outfit and paired it with sneakers. She also opted for dark sunglasses. Urvashi gave different poses as she sat in her seat.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Followed my (black heart emoji), and it led me to Australia (movie camera emoji).”

Urvashi and Rishabh’s dating speculation started in 2018 after they were spotted together on multiple occasions.

The Indian cricket star rejected such speculations in 2019 and disclosed his relationship with his girlfriend Isha Negi.

During Asia Cup 2022, Bollywood actress posted a story on Instagram featuring her and Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah. The social media users speculated that she had developed a liking for the right arm pacer.

Now that Urvashi is in Australia, memes have erupted on the social media site Twitter as it trended #UrvashiRautela and #NaseemShah on Sunday.

Some Indians are worried that her presence in the stadium may cost their side the crucial match.