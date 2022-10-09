WATCH: Nankana’s Sikh community celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi

The Sikhs of Nankana Sahib gave a fervent demonstration of interfaith harmony on Sunday when they joined in the Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations in the city with zeal and fervor matching their Muslim brethren.

Many members of the local Sikh community joined the main Eid Miladun Nabi procession on Sunday, which commenced from the Al-Aqsa Mosque. After following a pre-determined route, the procession culminated at Milad Chowk amid strict security arrangements.

When the processions passed by Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, a large number of Sikhs emerged from the Gurdwara. But the celebrations continued when the Sikhs joined together with their Muslim brothers.

Members of the Punjabi Sikh Sangat (PSS) showered the marching Muslim devotees with flowers.

In speeches by members of the Sikh community, they spoke of the peace and friendship between the two communities and the respect for the founders of both faiths.

Later, a public kitchen was set up by the Sikh community for the participants of the rally.

Nankana Sahib is one of the holiest cities for the Sikhs. A city of around 80,000 people, it is considered to be the birthplace of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith.