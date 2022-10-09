UNGA adopts resolution to express solidarity, support with flood-hit Pakistan

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution titled “Solidarity with and support for the government and people of Pakistan, and strengthening of emergency relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and prevention in the wake of the recent devastating floods”.

The resolution was proposed by Pakistan and co-sponsored by 151 countries – over two-thirds of UN membership – from all regions, to demonstrate solidarity with millions of people in Pakistan affected by the recent devastating floods.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also tweeted about it.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to UN, Munir Akram, while introducing the resolution highlighted that Pakistan had been one of the most climate vulnerable countries in the world, but still carbon emissions in Pakistan were less than 1% of global emissions.

He also highlighted the tremendous toll of lives and damage to infrastructure, sharing that the entire Pakistani nation and the government had responded heroically to this unprecedented calamity.

Ambassador Munir also expressed Pakistan’s gratitude to all those authorities that provided assistance, and referred to the upscaled flash appeal, the PDNA and the preparation of a plan for reconstruction with resilience.

He further asked for continuous support to Pakistan on ground of solidarity and climate justice.

UNGA president expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan and reminded that “climate catastrophe” is still unfolding in Pakistan, which he called an “epic tragedy”.

The UN secretary general while addressing the assembly recalled his recent visit to Pakistan and graphically described the disaster, and courage of Pakistani people.

The UN secretary general said, “Massive needs require massive support.” Citing “climate injustice”, adding that Pakistan is paying a “supersized price” for a climate emergency.

The adoption of the resolution by the assembly welcomed the assistance and contributions of the international community in the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The resolution urged full support and assistance by the international community to the government of Pakistan in their efforts to lower the adverse impacts of the floods and to meet the medium-and long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction needs.

The acceptance of resolution asked the secretary-general to help in the preparation and implementation of a plan aimed at rehabilitation and reconstruction with resilience which is to be considered at a pledging conference to generate assistance and commitments from the international community.