Paris Club not an option for rescheduling external debt repayments: Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday refused returning to the Paris Club over rescheduling of loans despite dire economic situation in the country.

Paris Club is a group of officials from major creditor countries where creditors provide debt treatments to debtor countries in the form of rescheduling.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad where he said that Pakistan successfully fought against the economic sanctions imposed after the nuclear explosion in 1998.

He added that the government has resolved issues of five exporting industries and will continue to help the business community.

Dar assured that maturity of bonds is not being extended and will release payments on time. Payments up to $50,000 will be released, he added.

The government will fulfill its responsibility and abide by the IMF agreement, he said while adding that global institutions will also support their agreements and implementation of decisions will be ensured.

Dar raised objection on the former government that made the nation face severe consequences.