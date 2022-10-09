Fire engulfs Islamabad mall, customers evacuated

A fire broke out in a famous shopping mall in the federal capital on Sunday afternoon, spreading quickly.

The mall’s administration acted quickly to evacuate customers present inside the mall as fire tenders from the city’s fire service rushed to the spot along with fire tenders from other organizations.

Images and videos from inside the mall showed large number of people trying to escape the inferno and smoke in the building.

From the outside, the building seemed to be engulfed in flames and smoke.

The Islamabad deputy commissioner and the chief commissioner had also rushed to the location.

The fire is said to have broken out near the food court in the mall at a time when a lot of people are visiting the air-conditioned facility to get away from the late afternoon heat and before they can venture to the city’s many parks.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.