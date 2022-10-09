‘State of Medina’ used as a political slogan for piling on miseries for public: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday once again took aim at his predecessor and opponent Imran Khan’s slogan of establishing the ‘State of Medina’ in Pakistan, raising questions over the latter’s actions and highlighting the gulf between proclamations and actions.

He said this on Sunday while addressing the Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) Conference in Islamabad. The conference was held to mark Eid Miladun Nabi which is being celebrated with fervor and traditional zeal across the country.

Addressing the conference of scholars and allies, including Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz said that today was a day to recall the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and for introspection of our actions in that context as we strive to follow the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) teachings and Islamic injunctions.

He said that forced conversions have no place in this country.

Taking aim at Imran Khan, he said that the former prime minister continues to use ‘State of Medina’ as a rallying cry for his politics.

“Are parameters of justice today same as those in State of Medina?” he asked,

Proclamations of making a State of Medina but unwilling to answer to a court or judge, let alone the common man.

If someone calls for an audit, they are attacked

Are the powerful and the weak equally answerable to the law? Is everyone equal before the law in our country?

By levelling baseless accusations you seek to discredit detractors and then to throw them into dungeons without any charges, can these actions be taken by anyone who believes in the State of Medina?

By destroying the fabric of unity of the federation, are these the actions of someone who is a proponent of the State of Medina.

He added that today, there are 33 million people who have been impacted by devastating floods in the country and instead of opening you hearts and homes for these people, some people are more concerned with their politics.

Using the Baitul Maal and Toshakhana to enrich yourself, was this a concept from the State of Medina.

The language being used for opponents today will shock you.

It cannot be that you regularize your house but tear down the houses of others.

In the State of Medina, the economic burdens on the people were ameliorated. This is why there were many who were able to give Zakaat, but it became difficult to find those who were deserving.

He called for following the golden path of Pakistan, “Unity, Faith and Discipline” and to devise a system that truly reflects the State of Medina in economic wealth redistribution, of rule of law with good governance.

We must not forget that you may be able to fool an entire nation, but one day you will have to account for your deeds before the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), what will you have to say on that day? he asked.