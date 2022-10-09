Everything you need to know about Aliya Riaz

Aliya Riaz is one of the most talented players in the Pakistan women’s cricket team at the moment.

Aliya’s maiden T20I fifty, 57 off 36, helped Pakistan to a great first innings total against UAE in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup on Sunday. She also bagged the Player of the Match award for her exploits.

Here is everything you need to know about the Pakistan all-rounder.

Birth

Aliya was born on September 24, 1992, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Playing cricket with boys at young age

Since there weren’t many girls who used to play cricket in Rawalpindi, Aliya used to play cricket with boys at a young age.

Left hometown for cricket

Aliya left her hometown, Rawalpindi, for Lahore in order to pursue her cricketing ambitions. She played for Kinnaird College For Women which helped her get a firm footing in the game.

International debut

Aliya made here international debut in August, 2014, during an ODI match against Australia women in Brisbane. She made here T20I debut during the same tour as well.

Finisher

The right-hander’s main role in the team is to act as the finisher and provide quick runs while batting lower down the order.

International appearances

Aliya has played 48 ODI and 62 T20I matches for Pakistan over the course of her career.