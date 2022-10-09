Pakistan ease past UAE in Women’s Asia Cup

Pakistan have defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 71 runs during the ongoing Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Chasing a target of 146 runs, UAE were restricted to 74/5 in 20 overs.

Sadia Iqbal, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu and Omaima Sohail bagged one wicket each for the winning side.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Pakistan scored 145/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Muneeba Ali scored 43 runs in 45 balls but the star of the show was Aliya Riaz, who scored 57 runs in 36 balls. Riaz’s innings included five fours and three sixes.

Nida Dar remained unbeaten on 25 runs in 17 balls, with the help of four fours.

For UAE, Esha Oza was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/22 in four overs.

Pakistan have now registered four wins in five games, with their final round-robin match against Sri Lanka slated to take place on Tuesday, October 11.