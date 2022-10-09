‘Reconsider travel plans’: US issues advisory for travel to Pakistan

With terror revisiting certain parts of the country amid growing political instability and floods, the US government has issued a fresh advisory for its citizen traveling to Pakistan.

Cautioning its citizens that the terrorist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan, the advisory said that terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities.

“A local history of terrorism and ongoing ideological aspirations of violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilian as well as local military and police targets.”

The advisory placed Pakistan third (Orange - Reconsider Travel) out of four advisory categories. It is one step below the fourth category, Red for “do not travel.”

The US government further noted that it has a “limited ability to provide emergency services to its citizens in Pakistan” due to the security environment.

“Travel by US government personnel within Pakistan is restricted, and additional restrictions on movements by US government personnel outside of US diplomatic facilities may occur at any time, depending on local circumstances and security conditions, which can change suddenly.”

The US Consulate General in Peshawar is unable to provide any consular services to US citizens, the advisory further said.

The advisory asked US citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan especially in Balochistan due to the unpredictable security situation there.

“Do not travel to Balochistan province,” it warned frankly, noting that active terrorist groups, an active separatist movement, sectarian conflicts, and deadly terrorist attacks against civilians, government offices, and security forces destabilize the province, including all major cities.

In 2019, several bombings occurred in Balochistan province that resulted in injuries and deaths, it said, further.