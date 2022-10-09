Pakistan’s group stage opponents confirmed for Street Child Football World Cup

Pakistan’s group stage opponents have been confirmed for the Street Child Football World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Pakistan boys’ team have been placed in Group A, alongside hosts Qatar, Sudan, Burundi and Bosnia and Herzegovina, after the draw on Saturday.

Tanzania, India, England, Egypt and Brazil have been slotted in Group B. Uganda, Nepal, Mauritius, Hungary and Syria Forum are part of Group C.

The group stage matches will be played on October 11 and 12. Meanwhile, the finals will be held on October 15.

All the matches will take place at the Oxygen Park, Education City, which is on the outskirts of Doha.

Over eight days, October 8-15, the teams will play in a football World Cup-style tournament, join art workshops, and participate in child-friendly congress sessions to shine a light on the adversities faced by vulnerable youth living in street situations worldwide.

The Street Child World Cup 2022 features 15 boys’ and 13 girls’ teams, with 10 teams represented by refugee or displaced children.

The official draw for the Girls Tournament of the #StreetChildWorldCup.



Group A

1. 🇶🇦 Qatar

2. 🇧🇴 Bolivia

3. 🇮🇩 Indonesia

4. 🇧🇷 Brazil

5. 🇵🇭 Philippines

6. 🇨🇴 Colombia

7. 🇵🇸 Palestine



Group B

1.🇿🇼 Zimbabwe

2.🇵🇪 Peru

3. 🇧🇩 Bangladesh

4. 🇲🇽 Mexico

5. 🇮🇳 India

6. 🇺🇸 USA — Street Child United (@StreetChildUtd) October 8, 2022

This will be the fourth Street Child football World Cup, with the first three editions taking place in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014) and Russia (2018).

Pakistan have a good track record at the tournament with impressive performance in the previous two events. Uzbekistan beat Pakistan in the final of the Street Child Football World Cup during the tournament’s last edition in 2018. Also, Pakistan finished in third place during the 2014 event.