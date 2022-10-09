Watch Live
Pakistan » Sindh

MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori appointed as Sindh’s new Governor

He replaces PTI leader Imran Ismail
Usman Khan Oct 09, 2022
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Kamran Tessori was appointed on Sunday as the new Governor of Sindh.

President Arif Alvi had approved Tessori’s appointment under Article 101 sub-clause on Sunday.

The post had been vacant after the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail in April.

The appointment of a new governor for Sindh had long been held up after Ismail’s resignation after objections were raised on the candidates nominated by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

One of the candidates nominated was former MQM-P senator Nasreen Jalil, however, objections were raised about her history and questionable ties to organizations and individuals abroad.

Sindh Governor

MQM-P

Kamran Tessori

