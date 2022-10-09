London: Nawaz Sharif to hold presser along with Maryam today

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz will hold a ‘heart to heart’ candid conversation with media today (Sunday).

In a Twitter post, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb informed that a heart-to-heart, never before and candid conversation between Nawaz Sharif and the media will be live today from London.

The presser will begin at 4pm PST, according to the minister.

Maryam Nawaz traveled to London via Qatar on October 4 after receiving her passport from the Lahore High Court.

She was reunited with her paternal family in London after a four-year gap.