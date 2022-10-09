Mother, 8 children die in Diamir roof collapse incident
A woman along with eight children were killed after the roof of their house collapsed early morning of Sunday in Diamir.
According to rescue officials, the roof of a dilapidated house suddenly came down in the morning, subsequently, the mother and her eight children were killed after being hit by the debris.
However, the victims’ father was not present at the scene.
All bodies have been rescued from the house and shifted to the Challas hospital.