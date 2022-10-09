WATCH: Pakistan’s Chandio KOs India’s Shuhaib in BKK Kickboxing Championship

Pakistan’s young star Abdullah Chandio impressed on his international debut after he knocked out India’s Muhammad Shuhaib in the BKK Kickboxing Championship on Saturday.

Chandio delivered the knockout blow in the second round of the fight in Dubai.

Abdullah Chandio lands an impressive knockout blow! 💥



Chandio, who is coached by renowned MMA fighter Rizwan Khan Orakzai, dedicated his victory to the flood victims in Pakistan.

Chandio extended his undefeated record to 16 bouts on the professional circuit after the victory.

Shuhaib, who hails from the Indian state of Kerala, suffered his third defeat on the professional circuit and now has 14 wins in 17 bouts.

It must be noted that the BKK Kickboxing Championship’s 10-fight card featured multiple championship winners from around the world.