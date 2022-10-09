Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught about life, equality of humanity: PM Shehbaz

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their separate messages on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW), have urged the nation to follow the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to bring peace in the society and country.

The world is celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi today (Sunday). People across Pakistan are marking the day by hanging up fairy lights on their houses, mosques and other buildings.

President Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi felicitated the Pakistani nation and Islamic Ummah on the occasion of the blessed arrival of the ‘mercy for all the worlds’ and the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a message, he said the arrival of the Prophet (PBUH) was good tidings for relieving the suffering of humanity. Humanity was awaiting the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for a long time, he added.

The president said “His prophethood made visible the difference between good and evil, the darkness of ignorance was removed, the customs of non-believers were abolished, the name of the lone Creator of the universe was magnified and hearts of the humanity shone with the purity of the oneness of Allah. The slaves who were crushed under the weight of oppression and cruelty received the blessing of freedom and the era of justice and equity was ushered in.”

The last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made humans free from the slavery of other humans and made them believe in prostrating and bowing before their real Creator and Lord. Those who were depriving each other of rights became protectors and trustees of their mutual rights, he pointed out.

The president said, “If today we want peace, serenity, tranquility and well-being of others and if we want the truth, honesty and progress then we have to adopt the life and high moral values of the society structured by our holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The holy life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a guarantee for the whole of humanity and for the welfare and success of the world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the nation saying that “Allah sent our last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a blessing for the believers.”

In a message on the prime minister said humanity was waiting for centuries for the arrival of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so that he could dismiss dark clouds of ignorance, oppression, cruelty, and exploitation.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave dignity to the human civilization, brought knowledge, led by example and the humanity which was suffering from hate and animosity was given the gift of love and brotherhood, he noted.

The prime minister said the Prophet (PBUH) led humanity on the path to his Creator and his life was the embodiment of all the qualities of the preceding prophets and messengers of Allah.

He said the messenger of Allah through his teachings taught people about life, the oneness of Allah and the equality of humanity.

The result of the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) was that the longtime bitter enemies became friends, cruelty against the poor and weak vanished, humanity learned about the value of knowledge, and people in society became large-hearted and compassionate and they learned how to live in dignity and freedom.

He said humanity could be relieved of all the pain and suffering by completely following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Allah may give us the courage and strength to completely follow the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he concluded.