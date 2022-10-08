Priyanka Chopra slammed for her ‘duplicity’ on hijab issue

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was chided by users of Instagram for her duplicity for supporting Iranian women protesting against the hijab laws in their county - following the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini - but ignoring Muslim women in her country of birth.

Mahsa Amini was arrested on September 13 in Tehran by the ‘morality police’ as she did not properly cover herself as per mandatory hijab laws in Iran.

She died on September 16 which the officials claimed was a ‘natural demise’.

However, since then, hundreds of Iranian women have come out against the hijab laws in the country.

Actor Priyanka Chopra showed her support for Iranian women through an Instagram post.

She received widespread appreciation for backing the movement in Iran, but at the same time, she was also pointed out for her duplicity on the hijab issue.

Her critics noted how Priyanka Chopra abstained from speaking in support of Muslim women when hijab was banned in her home country, and she has come out only because it was an international issue, not local.

They recalled different incidents in India that have emerged recently where Muslim women were forced to take off hijab to attend schools.

Unfortunately, the actor kept her lips buttoned on the issues and was zeroed in on that.