PM directs to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to consumers during winter season

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed concerned authorities to ensure the uninterrupted supply of natural gas to domestic and industrial consumers during winter.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Saturday which was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema and other government officials.

The premier directed the concerned authorities to constitute a committee to resolve the issue of gas supply faced by the textile mills.

The representatives of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGP) Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will be the part of committee.

It was also decided in the meeting to maintain the duration of power load-shedding at the current levels.

The premier also gave instructions to further increase import of fertilizers to meet the demand for January next year.