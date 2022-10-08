Pakistan to get $2bn as flood support fund from World Bank, says Ishaq Dar

Finance and Revenue Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said the World Bank is allocating $2 billion from its existing financed projects for emergency operations in flood affected areas to support Pakistan.

He was talking to the WB Country Director Najy Benhassine and his team in Islamabad.

Benhassine extended felicitations to Dar on assuming the charge of the office and briefed on existing programs and future cooperation for Pakistan.

The minister said that around $1.5 billion would be mobilized this year due to emergency situation.

He said that the incumbent government is committed to set the economy on a sustainable and inclusive growth path. He also informed about the devastation caused by the recent floods in the country.

Dar assured the WB country director that the government is cognizant of economic issues and is taking pragmatic steps to resolve bottlenecks to growth.

The minister appreciated the WB for being a source of support in pursuing reform agenda and implementing various development projects for the country.

He added that Pakistan values the financial and technical support provided by the WB for the institutional reforms and economic development of the country.